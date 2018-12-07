One Earth landscapes gets noisy as crews prepare for big snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - It’s getting noisy at One Earth Landscapes.

Snowblowers, snowplows and snow brooms are all ready to go for the big snowstorm.

”We're getting all the equipment running, and getting them on the trucks,” Tony Wirt, owner of One Earth Landscapes, said.

Bess Platt, office manager of One Earth Landscapes, said dozens of phone calls have been coming in from last-minute customers hoping someone will come over to plow all the snow come Monday morning.

“It's pretty crazy. The phone's ringing off the hook and we're trying to get everything lined up and scheduled,” Platt said.

Wirt said most of the company's business is from commercial real estate like shopping center parking lots.

There's still a few openings left for those in need of a snowplow service including homeowners.

Crews are also preparing 20 tons of salt.

If the storm brings more than a foot of snow, Wirt said they'll be using more than 100 tons of salt.

