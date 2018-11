ROANOKE, Va. - First responders took one person to the hospital after an early-morning house fire Wednesday in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 2:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the 700 block of Elm Avenue SE where firefighters rescued one person from the home.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The damage estimate is about $40,000.

The cause is under investigation.

