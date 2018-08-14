One hospitalized after Roanoke shooting, police searching for 18-year-old suspect

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for the 18-year-old man they believe shot another 18-year-old Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Melrose Avenue Northwest and 19th Street Northwest at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

They found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury who was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are now searching for Ahmee Williams, who's wanted on a charge of malicious wounding.

Williams and Jones did know each other prior to this incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident or Williams' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

