One injured in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE - Police say one person was shot Friday night in Northwest Roanoke.

Roanoke PD responded to a report of gunshots at 8th Street, close to Moorman Avenue around 11:15pm.

Upon arrival they found one male victim, who was taken to a hospital with what poice say are non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this crime should call Roanoke Police.

