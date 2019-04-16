One Million Hands project coming to Roanoke Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is traveling across the country in an attempt to build a community of cancer survivors, and he'll be in the Star City on Wednesday.

Jeremy Gorup, whose mom, Betty, is a cancer survivor, has decided to turn his anger into a traveling art piece that makes stops throughout the country, hoping to add 1 million handprints to the piece.

"There are 15.5 million strong and amazing cancer survivors in the U.S. and we are only looking for 1 million to add their personal touch to the 1 Million Hands Project," said Gorup in a release.

He hopes the project will build a community of cancer survivors "sharing stories, art, smiles and showing that cancer will be beat."

Gorup will be at the Planet Fitness at 672 Brandon Avenue SW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Walmart at 2141 Dale Avenue SE from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The event is free and the canvas, paints and gloves will be provided.

Visit the project's website or Facebook page to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.