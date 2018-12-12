Roanoke

One person in hospital, suspect in custody after shooting in downtown Roanoke

Victim, suspect knew eachother

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - One person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in downtown Roanoke, according to city officers. 

The incident happened on 3rd and Campbell in downtown Roanoke around 2:40 p.m., according to police. 

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old John Perdue with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk near the intersection. 

Perdue was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. 

Officers saw a man, 25-year-old Michael Armstead of Lynchburg, running away from the scene as the shots fired call was put out. 

Armstead was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Police say that Armstead and Perdue know each other. 

Perdue's condition is not known at this time. 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.