ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Bent Mountain on Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The incident took place in the 9900 block of Bent Mountain Road around 3:30 p.m. and involved a car accident on private property, police say.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and one person was charged in relation to the accident.

