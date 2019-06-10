One year after triple murder, Bent Mountain community struggles to heal

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Monday marks one year since a horrific triple murder rocked the Bent Mountain community.

The victims were 18-year-old Miranda Trump, 20-year-old Brandon Dekle, and 21-year-old Cole Kennedy. Police found the three of them shot dead at the home where the young men lived.

All three worked nearby at Bent Mountain Bistro. Co-workers and family members were devastated.

A family member described Dekle as someone who loved "fooling around" and joking.

Kennedy was described as polite and funny.

Another said the two men were kind and hard-working.

Someone close to Trump said she was a "sweet little girl" who had just graduated from high school.

The suspect, Trevor Charles, was friends with the victims and has said he has no friends left now. There's still no trial date set for him. He faces two counts of capital murder, three counts of first-degree murder, and gun charges.

Charles told police he killed his friends with a shotgun because he heard a voice named George in his head. During an interview with detectives, he started crying and growling.

Roanoke County investigators continue to look at the timing of events, what led up to the murders, and Charles' movements before and after.

