Operation Christmas Child spreads the love of God worldwide

ROANOKE, Va - A program known for spreading Christmas cheer will make sure children across the world get a gift for the holiday.

Volunteers with Operation Christmas Child spent the day packing shoe boxes filled with toys, school supplies and small gifts.

About 13,000 of the boxes were collected to be distributed to children overseas.

"Many cases they go into areas that are poverty-ridden. Many of these children never had a gift before. They have not experienced a Christian ministry and so the intention of Operation Christmas Child is to take this ministry and spread it overseas," said Richard Ikenberry, Logistics Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

The boxes were loaded onto tractor-trailer trucks at Salem Baptist Church to be shipped to the processing center in Charlotte.

From there, they will go to children all over the world.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.