Operation Christmas Tree helps 36 families in need this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. - Kayla Kizer, a mother of two, said she's not sure what Christmas would be like if it weren't for Operation Christmas Tree.

After picking up presents for her children, she no longer has to wonder.

“I can't imagine what their faces are going to be like on Christmas,” Kizer said.

Sheriff Bill Overton of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared why Operation Christmas Tree, now in its third year, is so important for the community.

“We are part of this community, and we believe it's important for us to to give back to this community,” Overton said.

The program is run by Christmas tree sales by the Sheriff's Office as well as support from sponsors.

This year, the program served 36 families that picked up their Christmas presents as well as food and clothing for their kids.

Overton said he hopes Operation Christmas Tree will continue to meet the needs of families in Franklin County for years to come.

