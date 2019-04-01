Operation Triple Beam nets 209 arrests, nearly $500,000 in drugs seized in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - More than a dozen law enforcement agencies gathered in Roanoke Monday morning to announce the success of a months-long operation that resulted in hundreds of arrests as well as the seizure of guns and drugs.

Between January and March 2019, Operation Triple Beam resulted in 209 arrests, the seizure of nearly 46 guns as well as $497,340 worth of illegal drugs and $79,821 in cash, announced United States Attorney Thomas Cullen.

The operation utilized federal, state and local agencies to reduce crime in the Roanoke area by identifying and arresting violent fugitives, targeting unlawful gun possession and narcotics trafficking and collecting intelligence to allow for the systematic removal of those who have committed and are committing crimes in the city of Roanoke, according to Cullen.

"Operation Triple Bream was a unified event, within the Roanoke Valley law enforcement community, aimed at reducing those elements that contribute to violent crime rates," said Acting U.S. Marshal Brad Sellers. "Our success is directly attributable to the cohesive support of our area's law enforcement agencies and the prosecution teams serving those communities. This force-multiplier, team focused, event allowed for greater emphasis towards the common goal of making our communities safe; which I believe we accomplished."

The following agencies took part in Operation Triple Beam:

U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

FBI

Virginia State Police

High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

Roanoke City Police Department

Roanoke County Police Department

Salem Police Department

Virginia National Guard

Virginia Department of Corrections

Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Roanoke

Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for the County of Roanoke

Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Salem

