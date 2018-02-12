Opinions split on new roundabouts planned for Roanoke road

ROANOKE, Va. - Roundabouts could give Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke more of a "campus" feel, according to the city engineer, but people in the area aren't sold on the growing traffic trend.

Plans are in the works for three roundabouts on Colonial Avenue near Virginia Western.

Roanoke city engineer Luke Pugh said these will make traffic more efficient.

"We studied it. We really wanted to keep the traffic that's there moving," he said.

The locations are where Colonial Avenue intersects McNeil Drive and Overland and Winding Way roads. Pugh said it’ll also help people walking near those areas.

"We really wanted to provide that campus atmosphere that pedestrians, that they can enjoy the area, have the bike lanes," he said.

Opinions on roundabouts are split. More than half of the nearly 300 people who answered Monday's 10 News poll online said they’d prefer not to see roundabouts there.

One person commented, “No one wants it cause no one knows how to use them properly.”

Someone in favor of them said like to see them, commenting, “Yes, because as frustrating as they may be, they cut down on accidents and traffic backup.”

Opinions are also split on the new roundabout in Botetourt County, off Interstate 81 Exit 150, which opened in September. It's larger than the Roanoke proposals, with an extra lane. The Virginia Department of Transportation said it will lead to a 35 percent reduction in crashes and ease congestion.

"I like it. I think it's an improvement. It's not completed yet so I think people need to give it a chance," Botetourt County resident Kyle Wright said.

But many people said 18-wheelers have a hard time and there’s confusion over how to navigate through it, which leads to backups.

"Here we are in the modern day, and we're supposed to be coming up with fantastic ideas and we're going backwards," Botetourt County resident Edith Perdue said.

VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said the agency considers roundabouts when looking at ways to improve traffic congestion, and he said the roundabouts on Colonial Avenue are a great idea.

10 News has more here on the Virginia Western project, which includes a new academic building.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.