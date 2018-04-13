Opossum rehabilitated, released after being beaten by men in Radford

ROANOKE, Va. - An opossum that was reportedly beaten by three men in Radford has recovered and been released back into the wild.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center rehabilitated the opossum it received in late February.

Once the center examined the opossum, it was found to have babies in its pouch.

It was treated for serious head trauma.

After our first story aired about this abused animal, viewers sent donations and food to the center to help in its treatment.

She has since recovered and been released in a remote area along with her babies.

