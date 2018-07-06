O'Reilly Auto Parts buys former Krispy Kreme building

ROANOKE, Va. - The former Krispy Kreme on Melrose Avenue now has a new owner.

O'Reilly Auto Parts has bought the land. The company requested zoning verification to determine if a retail auto parts store would be permissible. O'Reilly submitted a plan to combine their properties, according to Chris Chittum, director of Planning, Building and Development for Roanoke City.

The building has been vacant since a fire forced Krispy Kreme to close in 2013.

