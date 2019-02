ROANOKE, Va. - Over 1,000 people are in the dark Sunday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power's outage map.

The affected area is shown to be from Mill Mountain Parkway to Walnut Avenue.Southeast.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital tells 10 News it still has power.

The cause is shown to be a distribution station, and no restoration time has been listed as of 2:30 p.m.

