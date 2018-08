ROANOKE, Va. - Over 3,000 people in the Roanoke area are without power Saturday night.

Appalachian Power's outage map shows 3 separate outages, but they all show a restoration time of 8:30 p.m.

We're working for you to figure out what caused the outage.

We'll be updating this story as we learn more.

