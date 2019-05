ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands are without power after strong storms moved through the area Wednesday evening.

9,053 AEP customers in Virginia are without power as of 6 p.m.

The 10 highest area experiencing outages are

Smyth County, 2,927 Roanoke city, 1,579 Carroll County, 1,494 Roanoke County, 1,174 Buchanan County, 446 Montgomery County, 301 Floyd County, 254 Botetourt County, 197 Amherst County, 194 Patrick County, 118

