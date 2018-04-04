Overnight fire destroys mobile home on Bent Mountain

Sediment may appear in toilets, sinks while crews check fire hydrants (Image 1)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A fire destroyed a Roanoke County man's mobile home overnight.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 10400 block of Bent Mountain Road.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the single-wide mobile home. It took crews from four fire departments about an hour to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

The man who lived there was woken up by the smoke and managed to escape unharmed. He was able to go to neighboring mobile homes to call for help.

The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the man who lost his home.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.