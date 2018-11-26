Overnight fire destroys vacant house in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - An overnight fire has destroyed a vacant house in Roanoke County.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the house on Whispering Lane, which is off of Jae Valley Road in the Mount Pleasant area of the county. When they arrived, they found the two-story house consumed with fire.

The house was being renovated and has been vacant for months, according to neighbors.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

No one was hurt, but the roof collapsed and the house is a total loss.

There were no fire hydrants in the area because it is so rural. Crews had to relay water using tanker trucks, which slowed their efforts.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is trying to determine what caused the fire.

