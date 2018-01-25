Overnight head count of homeless helps community qualify for funding

ROANOKE, Va. - An overnight count in the Blue Ridge and Alleghany Highlands is working to get a better look at the number of homeless people living in our community.

They got started at homeless shelters through our region Wednesday night, continuing into the early hours of Thursday morning.

It’s been more than two decades since this count first started. It’s a requirement for any community to qualify for federal homeless assistance funds or HUD funding.

The count takes place throughout a single night in cities and counties throughout the country. It starts at homeless shelters, with a detailed head count that keeps track of every man, woman and child staying there. Then, starting in the early morning hours, volunteers hit the streets to conduct the second part of the count. They track down the number of unsheltered homeless people for our area, including those in Alleghany and Craig counties, as well as the Blue Ridge Region.

“We collect a lot of information, so not only to know the number of people but why they’re homeless, what their particular challenges are for finding housing, demographic information, and very basic health information,” says Dr. Paula Prince, the chair of the Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness. “We learn what services they might need, so we have to have a lot of people to collect that information.”

It’s information that’s not only used for HUD funding but also for local private and public agencies. They can use the information as they apply for grants or other local, state, or federal funding to help the homeless community.

By conducting the count in the evening and into the overnight hours, crews make sure the numbers are as accurate as possible. They work to ensure no one is counted multiple times at multiple different locations.

Over the past five to six years, the number of people reporting homelessness as part of this count has dropped by about 50 percent in our area. Compare about 220 homeless individuals in 2017 to more than twice as many, 442 homeless individuals in 2013.

As a count continues locally, the drop and homelessness is a trend that’s expected to continue.

“The numbers are going down steadily since about 2012,” says Prince. “ We credit that to rapid re-housing programs, provision of services, trying to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place.”

The numbers that come out of this count are expected to be released in the next several weeks, likely by March.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.