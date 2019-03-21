Overtime at Roanoke City Schools drops despite failure to follow reduction plan

ROANOKE, Va. - A follow-up audit report shows that Roanoke City Public School officials have not taken the proper steps meant reduce the district's overtime costs.

That 2016 audit revealed the district spent $907,504 on overtime between July 2013 and December 2015.

Thursday, the school board audit committee met to discuss the follow-up report released in January. It shows that overtime expenses dropped to $335,813 for fiscal year 2018, which is the lowest in four years. Overtime also dropped from $825,079 for FY15 and FY16 combined, compared to $724,117 for FY17 and FY18.

Courtney Lafon is moving to Roanoke in April and getting ready to send her 7-year-old son to school in the city. She's worried about how the school district spends its money.

"I might make the commute to let him finish out in Salem and then switch him next year," Lafon said.

Despite the drop in overtime, the report says school officials haven't followed up on their plans to approve and monitor scheduled and unplanned overtime.

"We don't completely have our arms around how much overtime is appropriate and we need to follow up on that," said Bill Hopkins, a school board member and the chair of the audit committee.

Municipal Auditor Drew Harmon says the problem is record-keeping and understaffing.

"If you have a two-person staff at the elementary school and one of them is sick with the flu, then you've got overtime," Harmon said.

The school district has no cap on overtime costs. Lafon says the schools need to take a closer look at where their money is going and instead, spend it on the kids.

"I mean a student can't come and do their best if they're struggling with getting a home and eating, alone," Lafon said.

The district says it will monitor and record overtime expenses and potentially hire additional employees.

Officials plan to reconvene in April.

