Overturned tractor-trailer affecting traffic on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing a traffic issue on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday near Aerospace Road. This is on Windy Gap Mountain in the Garden City area.

Police say a flatbed tractor-trailer was headed east when it overturned in the S-curves.

No one was hurt.

Jae Valley Road, which is used for Smith Mountain Lake traffic, is down to one lane in that area. Drivers are asked to avoid the road for several hours.

