Mystery solved! Owner of horses found atop Mill Mountain located

ROANOKE, Va. - One mystery has been solved in Roanoke on this Friday.

The owner of two horses found atop Mill Mountain has contacted police.

She tells 10 News she wasn't aware the horses had escaped.

Right now, the horses are at the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke police are trying to figure whose two horses were found at the top of Mill Mountain.

The horses were found unattended Friday morning.

If these horses look familiar or belong to you, please call 540-853-2411.

