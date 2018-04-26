Painted storm drains continue to bring environmental awareness and color

ROANOKE, Va. - Your vote is needed to choose the best decorated storm drain in the Star City.

Roanoke Storm Water is asking people in the community to go to their official Facebook page and like your favorite painted storm drains. The first prize artist will win $200 and second place will get $100.

“The competition is to really just get more public outreach and a lot of people have still yet to see the storm drains. They are still pretty hidden and we want people to vote on the art because it is in their community and we want feedback,” said Danielle DeHart, environmental specialist for Roanoke Storm water.

The competition closes Friday at five and winners will be announced next week.



