Paramedics: Knowing proper Heimlich maneuver technique can save lives

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday is National Heimlich Maneuver Day.

According to the American Red Cross, more than 3,000 people die from choking every year, but the proper training and knowledge could help you save someone's life.

Capt. Jason Crouch, Roanoke Fire-EMS, walked 10 News through what you need to know. First, encourage someone who appears to be choking to try to cough it up. If they're not moving air, let them know you're going to help them, then go behind them. Put one foot in between their legs in case they pass out, find their belly button, put the thumb of your fist inside it, bring your hand around, then push in and up hard and fast until they spit up whatever they're choking on or pass out.

"Especially in the first 30 seconds to 60 seconds when somebody starts choking, that's when it's used, that's when it's going to be most effective. If done correctly, it can save someone's life for sure," Crouch said.

The technique is different for babies. Put them face down across your arm, supporting their head with your hand, then give four forceful blows to their back with the heel of your hand until they cough it up.

