ROANOKE, Va. - A restaurant that served Roanoke residents for nearly a century is now closed.

Parker's Seafood Restaurant and Market has had multiple locations since 1918.

Now, the last spot, which was on Peters Creek Road, is ready to be leased out.

The two Parker brothers are planning on leaving the seafood business, so that they can take on other projects.

