Parkway Brewing celebrating 5th anniversary

SALEM, Va. - The longest-running brewery in this part of southwest Virginia is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone.

Parkway Brewing Co. will mark its fifth anniversary Saturday with plenty of music, food and beer.

With several breweries moving into the Roanoke valley, Parkway has become a staple. The company sends beer all across the region, to Ohio and North Carolina, and the staff hopes it continue to grow. Last year, the brewery made more than 8,000 barrels of beer.

"I think we make quality product. We have quality product and there's a nice vibe about us. There's a certain approachability about Parkway in general," said Mike Pensinger, brewmaster of Parkway Brewing.

Parkway will offer a couple new brews during their celebration this weekend.



