Patrick Henry High School celebrates graduation and honors student

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday, friends and family celebrated one of life's greatest milestones.

“I feel lucky because a lot of people don't get this chance and I just feel really amazing that I got my diploma today,” said William Hobbs, Patrick Henry High School graduate.

It’s graduation day for the seniors of Patrick Henry High School.

Friday they celebrate their past accomplishments and look towards the future.

Their classmate Corinna Brown's future was cut short due to a car accident in March last year. Friday she was remembered and awarded her high school diploma.

Her family received the diploma in a room full of cheers.

"She was a comedian, so everything was like joking wise to her. It didn't matter how serious you tried to be she still put it in a joke,” said Celethia Brown, Corinna Brown's mother.

Her family said she was a lovable and ambitious teen.

"She paid her way, that's what she did to get what she wanted. She worked and worked hard for it,” said William Woodson, who was a father figure to Corinna Brown.

She would have celebrated her 18th birthday in May.

"Long live Corinna Brown,” said Woodson.

