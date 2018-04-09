Patrick Henry High School students receive Stop the Bleed training

ROANOKE, Va. - Stop the Bleed.

That's the mission nearly 40 Patrick Henry High School students received hands-on training Monday.

They learned how to properly pack a wound and a tourniquet, just in case they would need it to save a classmate or teacher.

“Being hands on really helped me, because I got to actually see what really happens instead of like actually just watching the videos,” junior Jennifer Nguyen said.

Stop the Bleed training is funded through the Carilion Clinic foundation, providing instructors and a bleeding control wall station with kits for the school.

10 News spoke with Sara Beth Dinwiddie, trauma outreach coordinator for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, who said everyone in our community could benefit.

“It is training for bystanders, to be able to help with( an emergency). What we see nationwide is that the people who are present first when an emergency happens are able to influence that patient's outcome,” said Dinwiddie.

So far the foundation has been able to train around 700 students and 2,000 people.

Nguyen said she hopes to take the training out of the classroom and into a career.

“Learning this skill would really help the citizens I could save,” said Nguyen. After completing the training students received a certificate of completion.

