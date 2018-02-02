Pauly Shore brings comedy tour to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Former MTV star Pauly Shore is coming to downtown Roanoke.

Shore will bring his comedy tour to Charter Hall, which is inside the City Market Building.

Shore is best known for his roles in several comedy films in the 1990s, along with his stint as a VJ on MTV in the late '80s/early '90s. Since then, he has focused on his stand-up comedy which he has toured the country performing.

The show is Sunday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $25 and include a photo with Shore after the show.

Contact Kidd Carter at 540-598-5433 or email starcitycomedy@gmail.com for more information.

