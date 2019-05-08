PAW Patrol Live! coming to Salem this September

Nickelodeon And VStar Entertainment Group's PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" at Dolby Theatre on October 14, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

SALEM, Va. - No job is too big, no pup is too small!

The heroic pups will visit the Salem Civic Center on Sept. 10 and 11.

On Sept. 10, the gang will perform at 6 p.m., while the next day will offer two performances, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all three performances are on sale to the public May 17, 2019 and can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com.

The exciting show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs.

The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a wonderful introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

Tickets start at $21.

