Peacemakers founder found not guilty in case of obscene text message

ROANOKE, Va. - A judge found the founder of a Roanoke nonprofit not guilty of all three charges against him Monday afternoon.

Shawn Hunter, the founder of The Peacemakers, was charged after he says that in October, he mistakenly sent a nude photo to the wrong person and immediately tried to apologize.

Hunter was charged with possession of obscene material for sale, harassment by computer and modeling for an obscene photo in connection with the incident.

The case had been continued multiple times since it was originally scheduled for Dec. 12.

Hunter plans on running for a seat on the Roanoke City Council this year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.