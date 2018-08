ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of Dale Avenue SE, near the intersection with 18th Street.

The road was closed for a time as part of the investigation, but reopened around 11:20 a.m.

There are no details yet on how badly the person is hurt.

