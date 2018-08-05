Pedestrian hit on Williamson Road overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car in the 2200 block of Williamson Road NE Saturday at about 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a victim in the road.

Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Williamson and hit the pedestrian, who was lying in the road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

This investigation is ongoing.

Roanoke City Police is working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

