People getting ready for online, in-store shopping

ROANOKE, Va.- - According to a Roanoke College poll, 75 percent of people will spend just as much as they did last year for holiday shopping.

Stores like Best Buy have been advertising their Black Friday deals for several weeks.

The store will open 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You might find some of the cheaper deals by shopping online.

Julie Wheeler at the Better Business Bureau says whichever way you decide to shop, make sure you do your homework on the different policies of buying items online or in the store.

"Can you return it to either one of them. Will they give you a credit card credit or cash back or just give you a store credit? Or do they charge a restocking fee? Sometimes online vendors charge a restocking fee and if you return it you have to ship it back to pay the shipping. So there is a lot of things to consider. Sometimes the lower price is not necessarily a lower price," said Julie Wheeler.

Wheeler says using a credit card is recommended because it's easier to dispute problems through a credit card company than with debit cards or cash.

