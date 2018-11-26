People trapped in downtown Roanoke elevators because of squirrel

ROANOKE, Va. - A squirrel wiped out power in parts of downtown Roanoke on Monday morning.

Power went out around 9:20 a.m. in many buildings downtown, including the municipal building, the Wells Fargo tower, the main library, and the WSLS building. The library will be closed until the power is restored. AT&T customers have also been having issues with their cellphones.

According to Appalachian Power, a squirrel caused an outage at the 7th Street substation. Nearly 600 customers are without power downtown as crews continue to assess the damage.

Emergency workers have had to rescue several people who were stuck on elevators, including at least one person who was on the 6th floor of a building. No injuries have been reported.

Appalachian Power crews estimate that power will be restored by 11:30 a.m. They are planning to switch customers to alternate sources.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.