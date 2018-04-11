Person receives call from fake Roanoke County deputy, demanding money

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a telephone scam in which someone is posing as one of its deputies.

Earlier Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a person who reported being called by "Deputy Thomas."

The fake deputy told the person to load a Green Dot Card with $500 to avoid arrest after missing jury duty, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The caller ID on the phone call displayed as "Roanoke County Sheriff's Office," according to the person who received the call.

The Sheriff's Office says that no member of the department would ever demand payment over the phone.

