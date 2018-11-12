Pets alert Roanoke County family to overnight basement fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Fire officials say pets alerted a Roanoke County family to a fire that started in their basement overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at a home on View Avenue in the Cave Spring area. The home is off of Brambleton Avenue, close to Brambleton Imports and Luigi's.

The family's pets woke them up slightly before their smoke alarms sounded, according to the fire department. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue had previously given the family those alarms.

Neither the residents nor the pets were hurt.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but the damage has displaced the two adults and two children who lived there. They will stay with family for the time being.

The fire marshal's office is trying to determine a cause.

