Franklin County Humane Society and Adoption Center pets, staff left in dark for hours

ROANOKE, Va. - Pets and staff at the Franklin County Humane Society and Adoption Center spent most of the morning in the dark. Those at the center say they were notified around 4 a.m. they didn't have power.

With more than 100 pets, including 30 puppies, being without electricity can be challenging.

"We put out a plea this morning around 7 o'clock for water. And we've had the outpouring of support from the community for my volunteers and staff. Cindy at our local animal control officer brought us a portable lighting, which is incredible because we were just cleaning with the lights on phones," said Anita Scott, director of the adoption center.

Bottles of water were also donated to keep pets hydrated. Power has since been restored.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.