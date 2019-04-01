Phase 1 of River's Edge Sports Complex set to begin in next few days

ROANOKE, Va.- - The north side of River's Edge Sports Complex will be closed sometime in the next few weeks for the first phase of park improvements.

The upgrade includes adding Bermuda grass fields, a new Roanoke River Greenway connection to Carilion Clinic's Riverside Complex, wireless sports lighting, and new seating and social gathering areas. The parking lots and roads will also get a makeover.

People will need to find an alternative place to park until December.

"A lot of folks love to come and park here and hop on the Roanoke River Greenway, and they use the pedestrian bridge over the river to get on the other side of the trail. Unfortunately, when we close off this portion of the area, that also will be closed." said Donnie Underwood, planning and development administrator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

Street parking on Reserve Avenue and Wiley Drive will still be available to use.

