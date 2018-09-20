Pinkerton Chevrolet accepting donations for flood victims

SALEM, Va. - If you're looking for places to drop off donations for flood victims, we have some options.
The Pinkerton Chevrolet-Salem and Pinkerton Chevrolet-Lynchburg dealerships will be designated drop-off locations for hurricane relief supplies. The donations will be sent to New Bern, North Carolina -- one of the hardest hit areas.
Donations can include:
- Cleaning supplies
- Bottled water and non-perishable foods
- Tools
- First-Aid Kits
- Personal hygiene items
Donations can be dropped off in the showrooms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They will be accepted until Sept. 30.
