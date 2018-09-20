Pinkerton Chevrolet accepting donations for flood victims

SALEM, Va. - If you're looking for places to drop off donations for flood victims, we have some options.

The Pinkerton Chevrolet-Salem and Pinkerton Chevrolet-Lynchburg dealerships will be designated drop-off locations for hurricane relief supplies. The donations will be sent to New Bern, North Carolina -- one of the hardest hit areas.

Donations can include:

Cleaning supplies

Bottled water and non-perishable foods

Tools

First-Aid Kits

Personal hygiene items

Donations can be dropped off in the showrooms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They will be accepted until Sept. 30.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.