Pipeline fighters deliver murky water to state environmental officials

ROANOKE, Va. - Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors made a delivery Wednesday in Roanoke.

They filled two water cooler jugs with murky water from the Bent Mountain watershed. It's the same area where the natural gas pipeline is running from West Virginia to North Carolina.

They tried to take them to the state Department of Environmental Quality office. Protestors said the DEQ is turning a blind eye to violations of water protection laws, and them rejecting the water was more proof of the fact.

"Their inaction says that it's not worth the paper it's printed on, they've made a mockery

of our water quality protections and they know that water quality is being compromised in southwest Virginia and they don't want anything to do with it," protestor Josh Vana said.

We reached out to the state DEQ office but did not get a response.

