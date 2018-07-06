Plan would place 2 sheriff's deputies in Roanoke County elementary schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office is working to get school resource officers into the county's elementary schools.

The Sheriff's Office will present a plan next week to the school board. The plan would give two outreach deputies SRO duties in the 16 county elementary schools.

The sheriff says this would be a cooperative effort between the office, the county school system and the Roanoke County Police Department.

The plan will be presented to the school board Thursday. If approved, the program will take effect with the start of the 2018-2019 school year.



