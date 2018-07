ROANOKE, Va. - The Liberty Trust Building in downtown Roanoke is about to get a facelift.

Located on Jefferson Street, the building was recently sold to JS Project LLC of Fairfax, which has plans to restore the historic building and turn it into a boutique hotel, according to officials with Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group.

The building was registered as a Virginia Historic Landmark in 1982 and became a part of downtown Roanoke in 1908.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.