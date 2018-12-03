Plans move forward for ‘ambitious' overhaul of Roanoke parks

ROANOKE, Va. - New details on plans to upgrade parks and recreational spaces in Roanoke show a proposed overhaul to many of the city’s public spaces.

Michael Clark, Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation director, gave an update on the department’s master plan to city council members on Monday. He said additions like water slides, workout spaces and greater accessibility are all on the table.

Plans should become clearer in February. That’s when city council members could vote on whether to approve the master plan, which, at that time, should have more specifics on when certain projects would be completed and which should get priority over others.

Clark believes the time has come to invest more in the city’s parks.

“It is ambitious, but we've gone a long time neglecting several of our parks. We haven't maintained them as adequately as we could or should,” Clark told 10 News.

Two new rec centers could be in the works. Clark is calling them “regional” because they would serve a greater area than just the neighborhood in which they’re located, and they would be larger than any of the current city facilities. One proposed location is next to the pool at Fallon Park.

The newest of the city’s six rec centers was built in 1965. Its oldest is Mountain View, a 100-plus-year-old mansion.

“We recognize that our facilities are not modern, they're not functional,” Clark said.

There are also plans to make improvements to the centers in Eureka and Preston parks.

The city wants to modernize its two pools -- which were built in the '70s -- and add waterpark-like features.

“Both are in excess of 40 years old. They're beyond their useful life. We know we need to do something with them if we're going to continue to be in the aquatics business,” he said.

Among the other improvements, the department wants to build a new, more modern skatepark near the current one in Wasena Park.

Clark hopes to see upgrades -- to the shelters and bathrooms, for example -- in many of the city’s 71 parks.

Under the plan, there will also be improvements to accessibility for people with disabilities, which Clark said is a concern of the department.

“Most of our parks were built before the Americans with Disabilities Act was ever thought of,” he said.

The city has done studies, worked with a consulting firm, and gotten feedback from people in the community.

“One of the top responses we got on there was ‘improve and take care of what you have’ so we don't want to go building a lot of new things without taking care of what we already have,” Clark said.

The master plan will call for work on projects scheduled out over the next 10 years.

The department has been working on the proposal for the last nine months. The last master plan was created in 2000. There were updates to it in 2007 and 2013.

Clark said, with how much Roanoke has changed in the last 18 years, it’s time to form new strategies.

