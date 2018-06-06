Poetry and art create new mural in Wasena dedicated to local artist

ROANOKE, Va.- - A new work of public art in a Roanoke neighborhood is bringing a community together.

Poetry and art is the center of a neighborhood that's continuing to revitalize itself. An artist painted the poetry mural during Mother's Day weekend.



The idea grew from the 'Poems in the Waiting Room' project where poetry is used in hospital waiting rooms across the country.



The Roanoke Art Mural Project and supporters dedicated their first mural together to Maurice Ferguson, a Roanoke Valley poet.

"And he has just been there whenever there is poetry. I don't think there's ever many people I've met who have a more of love and respect and knowledge of poetry I've ever seen," said Dave Wiseman.

The work of art is painted on the side of the Getty Mart in Wasena. Wiseman said it brings people together mentally.

"It's not something you just study in school. These little snippets can make you think," said Wiseman.

And this snippet is from a longer piece of one of Ferguson's poems.

The mural will be dedicated Thursday at 6:30 p.m. across the street from the mural on the Getty Mart wall on Wasena Avenue.



And if you want to see more poetry murals in Wasena, The Wasena Neighborhood Forum wants you to join them for a meeting after the dedication at The Green Goat.

There is also a GoFundMe account to help pay for the art.





