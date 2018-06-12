Police: 3 found dead from gunshot wounds on Bent Mountain

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating after three people were found dead on Bent Mountain.

Their investigation began around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road, where two males and a female were found dead.

Police are calling this a triple homicide investigation, but say there is no known threat to the public.

All three of them appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police have not yet arrested anyone and are "aggressively pursuing leads," according to a police spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

