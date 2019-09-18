Police arrest 20-year-old man after two Salem homes hit by gunfire

SALEM, Va. - Police have arrested the 20-year-old Roanoke man they say fired multiple shots into a home earlier this summer.

On June 29, at about 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Ellis Court after reports of gunshots had being heard in the area.

Officers arrived to find several empty cartridge casings in the road and discovered that two occupied home and a car parked on the street were hit by the bullets.

No injuries were reported that morning, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Khari Brice and charged him with the following:

Two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling

Three counts of damaging property

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Shooting a firearm from a vehicle

Salem police believe these circumstances are related to another disturbance in this same area that took place in late July.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Brice is currently being held without bond at the Roanoke County/Salem jail.

