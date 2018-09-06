Police arrest man accused of robbing Williamson Road tobacco store

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke County police have made an arrest in an armed robbery.

A man robbed the King Tobacco Store on Williamson Road nearly a month ago. Police arrested 38-year-old Roanoke County resident Ronnie Nathan Fox on Wednesday.

Fox is charged with robbery, grand larceny, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Roanoke store at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to Roanoke County Police, the man entered the King Tobacco Store on Williamson Road. They say he showed his gun, demanded money from the clerk and then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored car with the stolen money.

Authorities say the man was wearing a reflective construction-style jacket, blue jeans, black shirt and a ball cap with a Chevrolet logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-777-8641.

