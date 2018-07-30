Police: Bullet in PD window came from half-mile away where 60 shots were fired

ROANOKE, Va. - Police said Monday that they believe a bullet that went through a police station window overnight Saturday came from about a half-mile away in Northwest Roanoke, from a scene where more than 60 shots were fired.

Chief Tim Jones said police found dozens of shell casings that they believe were fired during an incident that involved at least three to four guns on the 300 to 400 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

Police responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Workers were out making repairs to the window at police headquarters Monday. Broken glass sat in a second-story window sill above the building's main entrance.

Jones confirmed Monday that no one was hurt at the police station. The bullet went through a window pane before hitting another, stopping short of entering the department's break room. He said the damages total about $10,000.

Officers can look out of another second-story window and see the area where they say the shot came from.

Police described a chaotic scene late Saturday night with bullets flying all over.

"We are concerned about circumstances we found on Harrison Avenue. Any time you find 60-plus spent brass shell casings on the ground, it's an issue of concern for both the neighborhood and the Police Department," Jones said.

Police said there's no evidence anyone was hit near the scene of the shooting, but bullets struck a house and a car. They don't know how many shooters there were.

Police say whenever that many shots are fired, there’s a real danger of someone not involved in the shooting getting hit.

"Shots being fired in our city is unacceptable. It's not a range. It's not a battlefield. It's a community, and we continue to deal with poor behavior of individuals who choose to take their beefs out at the street level," he said.

There are no suspects in the investigation.

Police said people who live in the area aren't giving them information, but they know people were outside and saw something.

“I would encourage folks to stop being complacent and call us. That's the only way we're going to get to the bottom of this,” Jones said.

Residents wouldn't talk to 10 News Monday either.

"They seemed very unconcerned from all due reports that this type of conduct had taken place in their neighborhood. That is also an issue for us," Jones said. "This isn't for us an issue of guns. This is an issue of continuing bad behavior."

Jones said officers found four different kinds of ammunition, including 7.62 millimeter rounds, which is the caliber of the bullet that hit the police station. Typically, those are fired from a rifle, not a pistol.

Police found one gun near the scene of the shooting, a 9-millimeter handgun.

